When 6% early voting turnout in Jacksonville runoff is considered 'good'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With no marquee races and only a smattering of campaign commercials, Jacksonville's May election hasn't received much attention, but every voter in Jacksonville can cast a ballot in at least two at-large City Council races.



Voters in some precincts west of the St. Johns River will also see a district City Council race on their ballot.

After the first week of the two-week early voting period, the supervisor of election reported 6% turnout. With seven more days of early voting, more mail-in ballots arriving and voting in the May 14 general election, that percentage could easily double.

While voter turnout in the teens is low by almost any measurement and much less than the 24% of Jacksonville voters who cast ballots in the March election that featured races for mayor, sheriff and more than a dozen other races, election observers had predicted only 10 percent of registered voters would cast ballots this time around.

The last time there was no mayor's race in a Jacksonville runoff election -- 2007 when John Peyton won a second term with 75 percent of the vote -- turnout was 8.8 percent.

With turnout lower than usual, each vote makes a bigger difference in the outcome.

Anticipating that fewer people will vote, Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan contemplated cutting back on the number of days or locations for early voting locations to reduce the cost of running the election -- both of which exceed state-mandated minimums. In the end, he decided only to cut only one of 20 locations -- the University of North Florida site that averaged fewer than 36 voters each day of the March election cycle.

Scroll down for a list of all available early voting locations and hours. Voters can cast ballots at any early-voting location. On May 14, voters can only vote at their assigned precinct near their home.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

Absentee voting, or voting by mail, continues through the close of business Election Day. Voters can pick up a mail-in ballot at the Supervisor of Elections Office at any time up to and including that day.

Early voting dates and locations

All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 through May 12 except for the Supervisor of Elections main office, which is open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe St.

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

Edward Waters College Schell-Sweet Community Center, 1697 Kings Road

Gateway Town Center, 910 W. 44th St.

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Dr.

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill Branch Library, 918 Edgewood Ave. South

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St.

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University of North Florida University Center, 12000 Alumni Dr.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

