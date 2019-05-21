Wife killer should learn fate today in 1993 cold case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man convicted of killing his wife in 1993 and burying her in the backyard of their home -- where her remains were found two decades later by the couple's son -- will learn Tuesday home much time he'll spend in prison.

Last month, a jury found Michael Haim guilty of second-degree murder in the 1993 disappearance and death of his 23-year-old wife, Bonnie Haim. In 2014, her skull and other remains were found after their son, Aaron Fraser, took possession of his boyhood home and was digging in the backyard while doing home repairs.

The families of Michael Haim and Bonnie Haim testified Friday in a sentencing hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Whittington, who said he would rule Tuesday on how long Michael Haim will spend in prison.

Michael Haim’s defense lawyer is asking the judge for a sentence that would be in keeping with the guidelines in place in 1993, which had a range of seven to 22 years for second-degree murder. Prosecutors and Bonnie Haim's family are asking for the current minimum sentence for second-degree murder: life in prison.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors played a slideshow of Bonnie Haim's life, which ends with a video showing her and Aaron on the Christmas before her death. For a moment, she looks into the camera as Aaron shares a hug with her. It's one of the few happy memories he has of his mother.

Also watching the presentation was Michael Haim in his jail jumpsuit. Again, as he has in previous court appearances, he showed very little emotion.

"I don't know what a fair sentence would be. I do know that every day that Michael Haim was a free man I lived in fear that he may come for me like he said he would. I was the one person on this planet that had knowledge of what he had done and could stand in the way of his liberty," Aaron Fraser told the court.

Fraser said his fear grew when he unearthed his mother's remains on Dec. 14, 2014. He found some relief Aug. 24, 2015, when his father was arrested on a charge of murder. But when his father bonded out of jail four months later, the anxiety returned.

"I would ask that Michael get a sentence that would ensure that I do not have to be concerned about ever running into him again," Fraser said.

The defense called Michael Haim's family and friends to the stand, and they told the court he's a good man and they don't believe he murdered his first wife.

Michael Haim's current wife, Ann Wright, said that he is innocent and she hopes he gets the lightest sentence possible.

"The impacts are just unfathomable, really. I struggle, I'm sorry," Wright said as she began to cry.

Whittington listened to the testimony and victim impact statements that he will consider before deciding Michael Haim's sentence, which he is set to announce Tuesday.

