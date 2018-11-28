Woman, 78, taken to hospital after gas fireplace mishap on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 78-year-old woman was taken to a hospital late Wednesday afternoon after an incident involving a gas fireplace at a home in the Rolling Hills neighborhood of the Westside, according to the homeowner.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded just before 5 p.m. to heavy smoke showing at a home on Hickory Cove, near Lenox Avenue at Interstate 295.

George Robinson told News4Jax that he and his wife were inside their home when the fire erupted.

He said they were turning on their gas fireplace for the first time when something went wrong. He said he immediately shut off the gas, but it was too late and the living room started filling with smoke.

JFRD concurred on the cause likely being a problem with the gas fireplace.

Robinson said they both got out safely, but his wife suffered smoke inhalation. Firefighters said she was transported to a hospital.

