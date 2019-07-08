Woman accused of beating 80-year-old mother who later died

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Christina Redington and photo provided by Kelly Redington of Beverly Sharpe on her 80th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman died after Jacksonville police said she got into a fight with her own daughter.

Christina Redington, 59, was arrested May 20 on a charge of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Redington's daughter shared a photo of her grandmother, Beverly Sharpe, on her 80th birthday -- the last birthday she would celebrate before her death, which the medical examiner has ruled a murder.

Police said they were called May 20 to Sharpe's home on East Ponderosa Pine Drive, just south of Mt. Pleasant Road, in East Arlington.

When officers arrived, Sharpe was lying on the ground, bleeding from a cut.

According to an arrest report, Redington beat up Sharpe over pills, and Redington's daughter and grandchildren witnessed the incident.

The arrest report states that after family members refused to give pills to Redington, Redington became enraged, started pushing Sharpe and punched Sharpe in the head, knocking her mother to the ground. Police said the impact cause Sharpe to bleed.

Redington told police that she did not do anything and that Sharpe came toward her.

The arrest report states Sharpe was transported to a hospital with "minor injuries," but Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Sharpe later died and her death has been labeled a murder.

News4Jax was told Sharpe died June 28.

At this point, Redington is charged with battery. She was booked May 20 into the Duval County jail and was released May 23 on bond, online jail records show. News4Jax called the State Attorney's Office to see whether the charge will be upgraded, but had not heard back as of Monday afternoon.

According to Duval County jail records, Redington was arrested in June 2009 on DUI charges.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.