Police: Woman arrested after 3 young kids found alone in home with drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested Thursday after three young children were found alone in a home where marijuana and narcotics were within their reach, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Chanelle Graham, 30, is charged with three counts of child neglect, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the arrest report, police were called about 1 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of three young children found home alone. A witness told police that she discovered the children alone while conducting a welfare check.

As police walked through the home, the report shows, they found a small, clear plastic bag containing blue pills shaped like ghosts on top of an open dresser drawer in Graham's bedroom, a marijuana grinder with residue on the kitchen counter and two marijuana roaches in an ashtray in the living room.

"All of these items were within reach of the children," the report said.

The report added that the blue pills were field test positive for MDMA.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children.

The location of the home was redacted from the arrest report, but the report shows that Graham was eventually located at St. Vincent's Southside Hospital on Belfort Road.

Since she was under a doctor's care at the hospital "with no likelihood she would be soon discharged," Graham was not arrested at that time, the report said.

She was then arrested Thursday afternoon at her home and booked into the Duval County jail, where she remained as of late Friday afternoon on $20,500 bond, according to online jail records.

