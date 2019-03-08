Woman charged with stealing rental car says 'demons took it'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was arrested after an SUV was stolen Thursday from an Ace Rent a Car on Jacksonville's Northside told News4Jax "the demons took it."

Gardinia McCullough, 23, appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, and her bond was set at just over $15,000. She was wearing a red jumpsuit, which indicates to guards in the jail that she needs extra attention, and she was not wearing a long-haired wig that she had on the night she was arrested.

Police said employees of the rental car company found McCullough with the SUV less than a mile away at the Travelodge Inn and Suites on Airport Road.

Surveillance cameras of the business caught a woman wearing the same clothing at the front desk. Moments later, a white Toyota RAV4 is seen driving away.

Booking photo of Gardinia McCullough

Marly Rose, the assistant general manager of the company, said the woman was upset because they were overbooked. At the Travelodge Inn and Suites, the woman who was next to the SUV spoke to News4Jax.

"Demons told me to do it," she said. "I didn't take it, the demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'all's (expletive)."

When police officers arrived, the woman hid in a hotel room. Officers eventually got into her room, put her in handcuffs and placed her in a patrol car.

According to records from her prior arrests, McCullough is a transient. She appears to have recently moved to Jacksonville from Miami.

McCullough was arrested three times in January on charges of trespassing, resisting police and giving a false ID to police. She was released from jail Feb. 20. McCullough faced more serious prior charges in Miami, including theft of a firearm, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting police and petty theft.

