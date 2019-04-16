Accused car thief who said ‘demons took it' found not competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman accused of stealing an SUV from an Ace Rent a Car on Jacksonville's Northside who told News4Jax "the demons took it" has been ruled not competent for trial, court records show.

Accepting a report from the psychologist who examined Gardinia McCollough, the judge found her not competent for prosecution, according to Duval County court records.

She will have a mental competency review in July.

McCollough, 23, was arrested March 7 on a car theft charge.

Police said employees of the rental car company found McCullough with the SUV less than a mile away at the Travelodge Inn and Suites on Airport Road.

Surveillance cameras of the business caught a woman wearing the same clothing at the front desk. Moments later, a white Toyota RAV4 is seen being driven away.

Marly Rose, the assistant general manager of the company, said the woman was upset because they were overbooked. At the Travelodge Inn and Suites, the woman who was next to the SUV spoke to News4Jax.

"Demons told me to do it," she said. "I didn't take it, the demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'all's (expletive)."

When police officers arrived, the woman hid in a hotel room. Officers eventually got into her room, put her in handcuffs and placed her in a patrol car.

On March 28, arraignment was held for McCollough, who pleaded not guilty.

As of Tuesday, McCollough remained in the Duval County jail on $15,000 bond, online jail records show.

Booking photo of Gardinia McCullough

