Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found wandering apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a young child was found alone and wandering around an apartment complex without supervision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said on Sept. 12, an officer was dispatched to the Catalina Apartments. A witness told police a 2-year-old was seen unsupervised, wearing a dirty shirt and diaper.

An officer reviewed video surveillance at the apartment complex, the Sheriff's Office said, discovering the suspect and victim were observed playing on a golf cart, which belongs to the apartment complex. The Sheriff's Office said after about 20 minutes, the suspect walked away from the golf cart, leaving the child unsupervised.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the young girl was left unattended for about 10 minutes before someone saw her. She was observed walking around the parking lot. The Sheriff's Office said the young girl's T-shirt was soiled, her hair was oily and it appeared she had not been bathed recently.

Vanessa Cummins was later located at her apartment, police said. She was taken into custody and charged with child neglect. As of Tuesday evening, she was in the Duval County jail on a $35,000 bond.

