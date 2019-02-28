Woman dragged, carjacked on 103rd Street, officers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was loading items into her vehicle was dragged for a short distance before a carjacker drove off, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said on Tuesday morning the 38-year-old woman was leaving a beauty supply store on 103rd Street. As she loaded her purchases into her car, a man climbed into the driver's seat.

The woman pulled on the door handle, attempting to get the man out of the car, the Sheriff's Office said. That's when he drove off, dragging her.

According to police, the woman suffered injuries to her hand and knee. Her car was recovered later on Melvin Road, but her purse, her purchases and her husband's gun were missing.

Witnesses told police the suspect is a transient who goes by the name "Anthony." No arrests were announced.

