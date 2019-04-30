Woman found dead inside Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a Westside home.

Police said foul play is suspected in the woman's death. They were called to the home on Susie Street in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The woman was found dead inside.

JSO does not have any type of suspect description, but they are speaking to a witness who they say is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives cleared the scene around 4 a.m. but continued to focus their investigation on the home. It will be up to the medical examiner to determine how she died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

