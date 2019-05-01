Police called 55 times in 2 years to Westside home where woman killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police had been called 55 times in two years to a Westside home where a woman was found dead Monday evening, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Calls For Service List.

The calls, which date back to April 2017, to the home on Susie Street, just off 103rd Street in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood, include:

Drug complaints

Shots fired

Prostitution

Car theft

Suspicious persons, at least one with a gun

Cardiac arrest

Police won't say who was found dead inside the home Monday night, but they do suspect foul play in her death. They said it will be up to the medical examiner to determine how she died.

Police no longer name crime victims and even neighbors aren't sure who she was. They said people come and go from that house all the time, so they aren't sure who lives there.

"I wouldn’t call it the best neighborhood in the town," Joseph James told News4Jax on Tuesday.

James, who has lived about a block away on Susie Street for more than 20 years, said the crime has gotten out of control.

"I’m not scared to admit to it. I will tell you guys flat out, I know what’s going on around here," James said. "I would love to see it cleaned up a lot nicer, to where we can walk around outside and not have to worry about violence, not have to worry about arguments or something like that. I would like to see everybody to just be able to get along."

Detectives continue to investigate the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

