Woman dies after hit-and-run on Westside road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An injured woman found lying in the middle of Shindler Drive before dawn Sunday has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide detectives said they got a call at 3:10 a.m. about a person in the road. She was taken to a hospital, but couldn't be saved.

Police said she was killed in a hit-and-run on Shindler Drive off 103rd Street near Old Middleburg Road South.

Investigators said they don't have any information on the car or driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

If you saw anything related to the hit-and-run or have any information about the victim, you're asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.