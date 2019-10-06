Woman killed in hit-and-run in Northwest Jacksonville

JSO found a dead woman near the intersection of New Kings Rd. and Edgewood Ave. Saturday night. They are now looking for clues into the suspect's vehicle description.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night near the intersection of New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue in Northwest Jacksonville.

When police arrived at the scene around 9:40 p.m., they found a woman who was unresponsive in the road.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the woman died at the scene.

Residents who live in the area said they're concerned about traffic in the area.

"When there's construction going on, everything is blocked off, and you just really have to pay attention,"

Richard Wright, who lives nearby, said.

Wright said there's a lot of traffic that comes through the area.

"It's well lit, and they have a lot of traffic coming in from a lot of different directions," Wright said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it does not have any suspects or vehicle information, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.

JSO traffic homicide detectives are looking for any surveillance cameras in the area that may have caught the incident on camera as they try to catch the driver who hit and killed the woman.

Anyone with information or video about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. Those who want to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

