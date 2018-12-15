Woman killed on New Year's Day remembered by her family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones of a 24-year-old shot and killed at a BP gas station on New Year's Day gathered to remember her life. Sahara Barkley’s 25th birthday would have been Saturday, and her mother, Rosie Brooks White, hosted a vigil in her honor.

Barkley was shot after an altercation at a Stockton Street BP on New Year's Day in 2018, police say.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Tairrah McGriff on murder charges and Shawntez Edmonds for stealing Barkley’s car. Just this week, Edmonds was sentenced and faces 22 years in prison.

Barkley's family met at Cambridge Estates in North Jacksonville to honor her memory

There was a prayer, song and balloon release, all to honor Barkley.

"We are holding on, considering we lost my mom this year as well. It’s been bumpy. Sahara was a really bubbly, outgoing young lady. She was the life of the party, and she’s missed," said Brooks-White.

Barkley leaves behind a toddler son.

