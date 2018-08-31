JSO: Woman lured by old high school classmate falls prey to rapists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville sex trafficking investigation uncovered horrific details of abuse and prompted the arrest this month of a woman and four men accused of torturing a woman, News4Jax has learned.

Police said 22-year-old Angel Williams tricked an old high school classmate into meeting her by asking if the woman, who is legally blind, would babysit her children.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Many may find the details below disturbing]

The woman, who News4Jax is not naming, met with Williams on Aug. 9 at an apartment in the Regency area of Jacksonville.

Instead of children, the woman was met by two men who tied her up and raped her for hours at knifepoint, while Williams watched, police said.

One of those men, 27-year-old Ricardo Guillen, is charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, police said.

Rape crisis resources There are resources available if you or someone you know is the victim of rape. To speak with someone immediately, call the 24-hour rape crisis hotline at 904-721-7273. The Women's Center of Jacksonville at 5644 Colcord Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Baker County residents can visit the Macclenny location at 418 S. 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In Fernandina Beach, the Weaver Center offers crisis assistance at 1303 Jasmine St. from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Police said photos of the torture were posted to an illicit website, which contains prostitution ads.

The woman was taken home by Guillen and Antonio Williams, who threatened her and her family if she told anyone, police said.

Antonio Williams is charged with witness tampering and accessory after the fact.

According to police, in the days following the attack, Angel Williams showed up at the victim’s home armed with a handgun and told her she was “going to work for her.” They said Angel Williams also threatened to harm her if she reported the rapes.

Police said Angel Williams arranged twice more for the victim to be forced into sex -- with 46-year-old Daniel Davis and 49-year-old Ty Canaday -- at Jacksonville hotels. Both men are charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Police said Angel Williams also performed sex acts on the victim herself.

Angel Williams is charged with sex trafficking, armed kidnapping, sexual battery, false imprisonment, lewd molestation of a disabled adult and witness tampering.

