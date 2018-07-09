Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2017 stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman on Monday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed burglary in the 2017 downtown Jacksonville stabbing of a 43-year-old woman who was paralyzed and later died.

Theresa Thomas, 54, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In June 2017, Bonnie Hollis was stabbed in the courtyard of the Liberty Center apartments on North Washington Street. Police said Hollis was paralyzed as a result of the stabbing and died in August.

Thomas, who lived in the apartment complex, admitted to police at the time that she stabbed Hollis and directed police to the knife she used, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Bonnie Hollis died nearly three months after she was stabbed in a downtown apartment.

