Woman says man with ax threatened her at convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman says she's shaken up after she was threatened outside a Westside convenience store by a man holding an ax.

Silina Onorato told News4Jax she went to Tanner's Grocery on Wednesday night with her 3-year-old daughter. Surveillance video from the scene shows a man, ax in hand, walking toward Onorato's car.

Onorato said moments before, the man offered to pay for her cigarettes. She said he then began saying strange things and became aggressive.

"He was just saying that he needed to speak with me about religious stuff and spiritual stuff and I was like, 'What are you talking about dude?'" Onorato said. "I was like, 'No. I don't think that's a good idea. I've got to go. I'm in a hurry.'"

Onorato said the clerk told her to leave. She left the store with her daughter and as she got to the car, Onorato said the man continued to yell at her.

"He was telling me that it was in my best interest that I get over there and that he needed to have a conversation with me now, and he advised me to do it right then or else," Onorato said.

As Onorato backed up her car, she said the clerk alerted her that the man had an ax in his hand. Video shows a man throwing an ax, which landed close to Onorato's car.

Officers were nearby and Tasered the man. He was taken into custody.

Van Arnold, 45, was charged with resisting a police officer without violence. Onorato said she plans to press charges against Arnold.

