Woman says she was attacked in 2013 by man charged with masturbating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just two days after Jacksonville police arrested a man accused of exposing himself in front of preschool children at a Murray Hill park, a woman came forward to News4Jax, saying the same man attacked her in 2013.

Meghan Baldwin said 33-year-old Travis Alexander should have never been allowed back on the streets after he attacked her six years ago.

The news that Alexander was arrested Monday on charges of indecent exposure and lewd exhibition after police said he was masturbating in front of children and their parents at Murray Hill Four Corners Park was a nightmare Baldwin had to relive all over again.

"He should never be allowed to get to anyone else after what he did to me and, now, what he's done to those children," Baldwin said.

She told News4Jax on Wednesday that she'll never forget the day Alexander attacked her in 2013.

"He walked up without saying a word, and I yelled at him a few times to leave me alone," Baldwin recounted. "He just kept coming at me without saying anything and actually attacked me."

She said she tried as hard as she could to fight him off.

"I managed to get on his back at one point during the struggle and, kind of, put him in a choke move," Baldwin said.

Soon after, Baldwin said, police arrested Alexander on a charge of sexual assault.

Later, the state attorney told Baldwin that Alexander had been transferred to a mental institution.

A year after the attack, Baldwin said she learned the charge was dropped when she came face-to-face with him again as he was walking down her street by her house.

"They assured me that if he was ever released, that he would have to stand for his charges against me and that I would get my day in court before he was ever allowed to hit the streets," she said. "Obviously, that never happened."

According to Baldwin, Alexander keeps returning to the neighborhood to prey on women and children.

She wants to know how a man who continues to be arrested can walk free.

"It kind of shakes you to your core to think ... what’s it going to take? What's it going to take for this man to actually stay somewhere safe from the rest of us? Who does he have to hurt? He’s hurt enough of us," she said, adding that she hopes his recent arrest will prevent him from hurting anyone else.

According to court records, Alexander is a transient who has been in and out of jail dozens of times dating back to 2011. Most of the arrests have been on trespassing charges, but there was one arrest on child molestation, another on charges of indecent exposure, drugs, prowling and resisting police.

Court records show he was previously ruled not competent for prosecution, Baker Acted 33 times and released back onto the street. The Baker Acts include the child molestation and prior indecent exposure arrests.

After Monday's arrest, Alexander was booked into the Duval County jail and ordered held on $70,000 bond.

Baldwin said she's hoping he'll stay there.

