Woman shot in leg on city's Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot Monday night in the Cedar Hills neighborhood on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to Daughtry Boulevard East just off Harlow Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office does not have any suspect description at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

