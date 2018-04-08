Woman shot in Westside Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:50 Saturday night on East La Ventura Drive near 103rd Street. News4JAX has learned it happened at the West Gate Apartments in the Westside area of the city.

Investigators say the unidentified woman was shot in the rear. The woman was taken to the hospital. We're told she does not have life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a light-skinned black man who was wearing black pants and a white shirt. They say he was last seen running toward 103rd Street.

It's unknown if the man and the woman knew each other or the possible motive.

