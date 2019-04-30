Police find woman shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said she was found inside a home on West 1st Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant to enter the home and gather more information. JSO is unclear at the time if the woman lived at the home or was visiting.

This shooting comes just hours after another woman was found dead in a Westside home on Susie Street.

Officers do not have any suspect information in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

