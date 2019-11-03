Saturday night shooting on Edgewood Ave. connected to Friday double shooting?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers investigating the shooting of a woman on Edgewood Avenue North late Saturday night say the case may be related to a double shooting Friday morning in another Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers says officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg about 11 p.m. Saturday on Edgewood at Commonwealth Avenue. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue and taken to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit investigating the incident said this shooting may be related to a double shooting early Friday morning on Portsmouth Avenue, about 5 miles away.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. There's a possible reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

