Woman shot on Eastside, drove herself to hospital, police say

Woman shot on Evergreen Avenue drives herself to the hospital, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman drove herself to the hospital early Sunday morning after being shot in her leg on Evergreen Avenue, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said patrol officers were on East 8th Street about 12:30 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots about a block away. As the drove south on Evergreen Avenue, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects.

A short time later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg and said she was shot in the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue.

JSO says potential witnesses at the scene are not cooperating with authorities and no suspect information was available.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.