Woman found shot at Westside apartment dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was found shot Tuesday night at an apartment on Jacksonville's Westside later died at an area hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said officers responded to Labelle Street near the intersection of Plymouth Street around 7:30 p.m., which is the location of the Valencia Way apartment complex, formerly known as Eureka Gardens. Investigators found a woman in an apartment between the ages of 18 and 23 with a gunshot wound.

According to Rudlaff, the woman died at a hospital while she was in surgery. The woman was not identified.

Several people were detained and police were speaking with witnesses. There was no description of a suspect.

