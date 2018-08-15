Yancey Park reopens with major improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yancey Park is reopening after undergoing major renovations.

To celebrate the park’s makeover, officials from LISC Jacksonville, Northwest Jacksonville CDC, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will attend a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

From the basketball courts to the sidelines, great memories have been made at Yancey Park. Now that the renovations are complete, a new set of memories are about to be made.

The park’s recent improvements were funded in part by a $100,000 grant from the NFL’s Grassroots initiative. The renovation project includes:

a new scoreboard

new Bermuda grass turf fields

laser grading on the field

a new irrigation system



Coach Hayward Bullard has been involved with the park for decades and has said with crime in the area, the park is a safe-haven for children. He says they couldn't be happier.

"The children are excited. They walk by there every day looking at it and smiling- happy that they got a new field and a scoreboard," Bullard said.

Reverend Aaron Flagg echoes those words and says the football field has been a field of dreams- producing positive memories for those like Brian Dawkins (NFL Hall of Famer) and Reggie Nelson (ex-Jacksonville Jaguars safety).

Yancey Park is one of twelve parks that LISC Jacksonville has helped revitalize in the city. The renovations are reflective of the agency’s dedication to enabling urban neighborhoods and communities to thrive, said Janet Owens, president of LISC Jacksonville.

