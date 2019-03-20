You can apply for a passport this weekend without an appointment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Are you planning the perfect out-of-the-country vacation but don't yet have your passport?

Well, if you haven't been able to apply for a passport during regular weekday business hours, you can can do so this weekend without an appointment.

The Duval County Clerk of Courts will be holding a passport fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Duval County Courthouse. The event is open to all area residents and no appointments are necessary.

“Ever since our office began processing passports, we have worked to make the experience as

smooth as possible for our customers,” Clerk Ronnie Fussell said. “That is why we are happy to be

able to offer this event on a weekend, so that people who may not be able to find the time during

the week can still come and apply for a passport.”

The courthouse is located at 501 W. Adams St. Street parking is free in downtown Jacksonville on the weekend.

For a list of the items needed to successfully apply for a passport, as well as the current fee information, please visit the clerk’s office online at duvalclerk.com/passports. You can also find additional requirements for applying for a minor's passport.

If anyone is looking to renew an existing passport, according to the clerk's office, that would be done via mail directly through the U.S. State Department.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.