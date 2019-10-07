Police: Young man shot outside his Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was shot and wounded early Monday afternoon outside his Arlington home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a shooting on Gable Lane off University Boulevard.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot once in the leg while on the carport. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police that he did not know who shot him. He gave a description of a car, but police said they would not be releasing that information at this time.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.