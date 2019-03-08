Young man wounded in Brentwood drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was wounded in a driveby shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Derek Boucher said around 9:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to Boulevard near the intersection of Birch Street, which is off Golfair Boulevard in Brentwood. The young man was hit in his lower body and was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Boucher said the victim was walking away from the Woodbine Food Store when a black car with a dent on its rear passenger side drove up, and someone inside the car opened fire. He ran to a home on Boulevard to get help.

Officers were talking to neighbors in the area to determine if anyone saw something that could help their investigation. No arrests were immediately announced, and there was no description of a suspect.

