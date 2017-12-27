Yulee man laments life-changing decision that killed cousin

YULEE, Fla. - What was supposed to be a night Derek Kauffman spent showing his cousin from out of town a good time instead ended in disaster.

Kauffman, then 25, took his cousin Brad into Jacksonville for a night of bar-hopping. After putting down several drinks, he got behind the wheel to drive them home to Yulee.

They never made it.

On the ride home, Kauffman’s vehicle left the road along North Main Street near Tisonia Road. The vehicle then struck a light pole and overturned several times. Brad did not survive.

Kauffman woke up in the hospital, where he spent two months in surgery and therapy as he recovered from brain and spine injuries. He didn’t learn of Brad’s fate until he went home.

"It's awful," said Kauffman. "It's the worst thing you could ever hear, that you're responsible for someone you love dying.”

That was three years ago. Kauffman, 28, is sharing his story in the hopes of helping others avoid making the same grave mistake he did -- getting behind the wheel when he shouldn’t have.

“If I keep one person from making the stupid decision I did, driving while intoxicated, it’s worth it,” he said. “A cab is better than a DUI and the possibility of losing somebody.”

His story is one of several News4Jax is examining this week as part of Project Roadblock, a nationwide campaign aimed at reducing drunken driving.

Since its launch in 2004, Project Roadblock has helped decrease alcohol-impaired driving fatalities by 20 percent -- from 13,099 in 2004 to 10,497 in 2016. But fatalities are up 1.7 percent since 2015.

In Florida, over a quarter of those killed on the state's roadways in 2016, or 841 or 3,174, died as a result of alcohol-impaired accidents. That's a 6.7 percent increase over 2015.

The consequences of Kauffman’s decision were devastating and wide-ranging. He was convicted of DUI manslaughter, his injuries left him unable to work and he cost his nephew a father.

Growing up, Kauffman said he and Brad were more like best friends than cousins. Brad had traveled from Alaska to visit family with his toddler son, Killian.

Because of his brain injuries, Kauffman cannot recall exactly what happened the night of the crash. But he said he will never forget the pain he caused his family.

“I’ll live with that until the day I die,” he said. “I feel a tremendous physical pain, but the mental pain’s worse than anything I can ever imagine. I’ll never be able to get over this.”

Kauffman’s story underscores why it’s so important not to get in the car with someone who’s intoxicated, even if it’s a loved one. If you can’t get a sober ride, hail a cab or ride share service.

There also are services, such as AAA’s Tow to Go program, to help party-goers get home safely. Through Jan. 2, you and your car will be taken home or to a safe place within 10 miles for free.

