'Zombie Apocalypse Live' coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ever wonder what The Walking Dead would be like in 2019? Two words: run faster!

A post-apocalyptic experience is coming to Jacksonville to make all of your worst fears come to life.

Put your survival skills to the test by taking down the walking dead, portrayed by real-life actors.

Those who participate will be given a "defense mechanism," a fake gun, during their zombie-infested journey.

Zombie Apocalypse Live is described as a realistic, tactical experience.

"Put your survival skills to the test by taking down the walking dead, portrayed by real-life actors. Take a look behind the scenes to learn more about this adrenaline-pumping event!" the event page says.

The adrenaline-pumping event will take place on June 7th and 8th.

Ticket prices start at $24.99 per person. The event is being held at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville.

Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.