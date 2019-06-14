Jacksonville's 4 best spots to score low-priced Mediterranean fare

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mediterranean fare?

1. Kabob-e



Photo: mike p./Yelp

Topping the list is Kabob-e. Located at 11915 Beach Blvd., Suite 112 in Park Ridge, the Afghan, Middle Eastern and Greek spot is the highest rated budget-friendly Mediterranean restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp.

Kebabs are the focus of the menu, but it also offers korma—an Indian-Afghan stew—gyros, wings, quesadillas, salads and even a Philly cheesesteak.

2. Karam's

Sans Souci's Karam's, located at 4241 University Blvd. S., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.

Shawarma, kebabs, kibbe and falafel are specialties at Karam's, which also offers catering.

3. Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Restaurant

Photo: elizabeth m./Yelp

Over in Five Points, check out Hovan Gourmet Mediterranean Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot by heading over to 2005 Park St.

Listed as one of News 4's best Middle Eastern restaurants, Hovan has a broad menu of Mediterranean favorites, from baba ghannouj to kefta kebab. But the house specialty is the Hovan Roll, which Hovan's website says founder Hovaness Kabbenjian invented when he began rolling up assorted meats and cheeses in traditional Armenian bread.

4. Layalina Restaurant and Hookah Lounge

Photo: laylina restaurant and Hookah Lounge/Yelp

Finally, there's Layalina Restaurant and Hookah Lounge, a Sunbeam favorite with 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 9735 Old St. Augustine Road to hit up the hookah bar and Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Laylina Restaurant and Hookah Lounge offers upscale selections such as lamb chops and sea bass. But if you're on a budget or just looking for a nibble, there's an array of Middle Eastern small plates including hummus, falafel, jibneh and manakeesh. And of course, you can relax by sharing a smoke. Yelper Jade L. wrote, "The prices are low for the great quality of food and hookahs."

