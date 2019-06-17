Jonesing for barbecue? Check out Jacksonville's top 5 spots

Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue outlets in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Bearded Pig

PHOTO: RHETT B./YELP



Topping the list is The Bearded Pig. Located at 1224 Kings Ave. in San Marco, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, is the highest-rated barbecue spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 774 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gilbert's Social

Next up is Windy Hill's Gilbert's Social, situated at 4021 Southside Blvd., Suite 200. With 4.5 stars out of 587 reviews on Yelp, the New American and Southern spot, which serves barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Flame Broiler

Photo: marie j./Yelp

The Flame Broiler, located at 9822 Tapestry Park Circle, Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 85 reviews.

4. Kim's Korean BBQ

PHOTO: HALEY L./YELP



Kim's Korean BBQ, a Korean and Asian fusion spot that offers barbecue and more in Arrowhead, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 183 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9825 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1, to see for yourself.

5. Berndt Ends BBQ

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Berndt Ends BBQ, a Southside favorite with 4.5 stars out of 139 reviews. Stop by 10131 San Jose Blvd. to hit up the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, next time you're in the mood.

