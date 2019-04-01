Local officials participate in April Fools' Day shenanigans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Is the mayor really leaving Twitter? Is the Atlantic Beach Police Department really getting a new Air 1 Helicopter?

The answer is... no. Why? Because today is April 1st. The day known for pranks and jokes.

Local officials took to social media on Monday to play pranks and join in on the Monday shenanigans.

It’s been a good run. Much fun but you’ve got to know when to say goodbye. I’m done with Twitter. Goodbye. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 1, 2019

Here are some other notable and trending pranks:

Straight white men to be banned from comment sections https://t.co/BGi3aAjGvn — Metro (@MetroUK) April 1, 2019

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic — Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019

We're so excited to announce our newest concept stores: Starbucks for your best fur-iend. #Pupbucks pic.twitter.com/xgAEn0Dxss — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 1, 2019

Royal Mint has unveiled its latest coin collection - based on the emojis https://t.co/Cc4X7wX7MH pic.twitter.com/Uu3JV4JpkF — The Sun (@TheSun) April 1, 2019

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

