Local

Local officials participate in April Fools' Day shenanigans

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Is the mayor really leaving Twitter? Is the Atlantic Beach Police Department really getting a new Air 1 Helicopter?

The answer is... no. Why? Because today is April 1st. The day known for pranks and jokes. 

Local officials took to social media on Monday to play pranks and join in on the Monday shenanigans. 

Here are some other notable and trending pranks: 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.