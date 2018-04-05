Mother encourages violence victims to 'break the silence'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two years later a St. Johns County mother continues to mourn the loss of her daughter. Jamie Wilson was killed in 2016 in West Augustine.

"Jamie was taken form us way too soon but we're trying to continue to be her voice." said Zemetria Carswell, Wilson's mother.

Carswell held a domestic violence awareness event, Thursday, at the Jersey School of Nursing on Baymeadows Circle West, to bring attention to these cases and encourage victims to break the silence and seek help.

"If you have a loved one that comes home that's in distress, that has experienced domestic violence or intimate partner violence, trying to get them to get those resources available to them and making sure that they are safe, that they are taken from their abuser," said Carswell.

Detectives said Johnny Williams shot and killed Wilson before driving down the street and shooting into a crowd of people, killing two more. Wilson was killed in front of her two-month-old son.

Williams later pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty and is currently serving a life sentence.

