New brewery, Lemonstreet Brewing Company, now open in Mixon Town

Looking for a new brewery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Lemonstreet Brewing Company, the fresh arrival is located at 2100 Dennis St. in Mixon Town.

At this family-friendly brewery, you can expect about seven beers on tap, ranging from a Pilsner called Kellerbier to a smoky brown ale dubbed Budrow to a dry hopped IPA Mo' is Better. Enjoy your brew with some pretzels, tacos from The Mitt Tex-Mex Cafe stand or eats from local food trucks. In between sips, play a game of darts or a round of bocce ball.

The new brewery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Sheryl P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "It's so large that there's a room to include dart boards, corn hole and an indoor bocci ball court. It's ideal for big events and families looking for a place to let the little ones run around while mom and dad grab a great craft beer."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Lemonstreet Brewing Company is open from 3 p.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.