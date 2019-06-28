New brewery Strings Sports Brewery now open in Springfield

There's a brand-new brewery in town. Located at 1850 Main St. N in Springfield, the fresh addition is called Strings Sports Brewery.

Family-owned Strings Sports Brewery isn't just a place to watch sports on TV. Regulation-size basketball hoops for free throws, dartboard and games like Jenga invites patrons to engage in their own competitions, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

On the menu, expect to see items like shrimp-and-grits arancini, boiled peanut hummus, smoked fish on toast, a chicken tonkatsu sandwich, burgers, ribs, brisket and pork belly. And of course, there are house-brewed beers

The new brewery has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Nicole B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "We have gone to Strings three days in a row! It has done a beautiful job renovating a building that sat empty for many, many years. The staff are all very friendly and so eager to make sure you are satisfied. And the food is great."

Strings Sports Brewery is now open, so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

