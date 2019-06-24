Score cupcakes and more at Arrowhead's new Nothing Bundt Cakes

If cupcakes are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Nothing Bundt Cakes, the new arrival is located at 9925 San Jose Blvd., Unit 3 in Arrowhead.

This franchise offers bundt cakes in ten flavors with 40 different designs to suit any occasion, notes its website. You'll find options ranging from raspberry cake with white chocolate icing to pecan praline cake, which is a streusel cake inspired by grandmothers, to a birthday cake with sprinkles aptly named "Confetti." Gluten-free flavors are available.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has received a good response from patrons thus far.

Edward A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 19, wrote, "They offer some great classic flavors along with their own creative flavor combinations. Raspberry with white chocolate icing is my favorite, but the strawberry is a close second...all their cakes are perfectly moist...soooo good!"

Julie S. wrote, "At my monthly bunco game, the person in charge of snacks brought these mini bundt cakes. And in a word they were yummy. I selected the praline pecan bundt cake...the cake was moist, tender and full of cinnamon flavor."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nothing Bundt Cakes is open from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

