Sk8 City Jacksonville is set to open its doors Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time to let the good times roll!

A new roller skating rink is set to open Wednesday in Jacksonville.

Tanya Stewart knows the owner of Sk8 City Jacksonville and posted this update on Facebook:

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! Terry T Harris is pleased to announce that Sk8 City Jax will open it’s doors Wednesday, January 9th.

Skate Sessions will be from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission is $15 which includes skate rental. $12 without skates.

Sk8 City Jacksonville is located at 9244 Arlington Expressway. It is across from Regency Square Mall.

The venue will also include bumper cars, an arcade, party rooms, a concession stand and other areas.

We will update this article as soon as we get more information.

Sk8 City Jacksonville Facebook

