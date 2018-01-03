2 arrested in St. Johns County attempted burglaries

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two men are facing multiple felony charges Wednesday following a lengthy investigation into attempted burglaries, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department said.

Early Dec. 28, St. Augustine Beach police received two reports of businesses with smashed front windows in what appeared to be attempted burglaries. At about 7:40 p.m. the same day, police received several 911 calls from two gated communities within the city reporting in-progress burglaries to homes.

Several witnesses identified a white older-model Chevrolet Corvette with two men inside. Officers later spotted the Corvette and pulled over the driver, Danny Musaab Kiswani, 27, of Lake Mary, Florida.

After an investigation was completed, Kiswani and his passenger, Shadi Esmeal Ashdji, 18, of St. Augustine, were charged with numerous felonies, police said.

While police were investigating the break-ins, they discovered that other St. Johns County locations were similarly broken into. Police have charged Kiswani and Ashdji in connection with those crimes, police said.

Ashdji and Kiswani are suspects in additional crimes and charges forthcoming, police said.

Ashdji is currently in the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office inmate facility on four counts of felony criminal mischief. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

Kiswani has four active felony warrants and a bail totaling $20,000. Police said they believe he has returned to the Lake Mary area. Kiswani has active warrants in Seminole County, police said.

