9-year-old hit by car at St. Augustine boat ramp dies

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A boy pinned by a car that was backing up at a St. Augustine boat ramp on Thursday night had died, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic homicide investigators responded to the Moultrie Creek Boat Ramp on the Matanzas River around 9 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old driver was backing up on the boat ramp when he struck the 9-year-old, who deputies identified as Logan Stroud.

Investigators said the driver did not see the child and hit him, pinning the boy between the car and the bulkhead piling.

The child was treated at the scene by St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel, before being transported to UF Health Jacksonville with traumatic injuries. The boy died of his injuries about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

