Car careens into Matanzas River during St. Johns County pursuit

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a man drove into the Matanzas River while attempting to evade pursuing deputies, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office told News4Jax.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a report of a missing and endangered man in a vehicle out of Flagler County. A deputy attempted to stop the driver, but he continued along Shore Drive.

As deputies continued following him, the man drove off the road, and the car careened into the river.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the man and his passenger -- a woman -- were rescued from the water. One person was in critical condition while the other was stable. It was unclear exactly who was critical and who was stable.

The man may undergo a mental evaluation, the Sheriff's Office said.

