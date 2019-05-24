Child in critical condition after being pinned by car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A child is in critical condition after being pinned by a car in St. Johns County.

Traffic homicide investigators were dispatched to the Moultrie Creek Boat Ramp, around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The child was standing nearby when the driver was backing down the boat ramp and hit the child.

Deputies say the child was pinned between the car and a "stationary object", causing potentially life-threatening injuries.

The child was treated at the scene by St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel, before being transported to UF Health in Jacksonville.

Due to Marsy's Law, the child's identity will not be revealed.

