City of St. Augustine looks to revamp shipyards

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The City of St. Augustine may annex land from St. Johns County to be developed as part of the Shipyard development.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, city leaders will look at several ordinances that would allow the annexation to move forward. According to one of the ordinances, the property owner of the land is asking the city to annex more than 20 acres of land in St. Johns County to the city of St. Augustine for future development.

The land is adjacent to the St. Augustine Shipyard that was built roughly two years ago along the San Sebastian River. The Shipyard houses hundreds of boats and several businesses including a coffee shop and an embroidery store.

A spokesperson for the Shipyard said if the proposal for future development is approved down the road, plans include building hotels and restaurants on the property.

The city commission will review the ordinances at its meeting Tuesday night.

