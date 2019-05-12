Crash involving car, motorcycle lands 2 people in the hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two people are hurt after a crash involving a car and motorcycle happened on San Marco Avenue in St. Augustine around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the St. John's County Fire and Rescue Department.

One patient was flown t Orange Park Medical Center, another person was taken by ambulance to Flagler Hospital and is expected to survive.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

