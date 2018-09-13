Deputies: Man found dead outside St. Augustine home; 3 suspects on the run

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are searching for three people after a man was found dead outside a home in St. Augustine.

According to Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff’s Office, four people were seen fleeing from the neighborhood off of Cowan Road where the man was found.

Deputies were initially dispatched to the home where a neighbor says gunshots rang out around 2 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, they were passed by a white SUV leaving the area. They soon found the car abandoned nearby.

Surveillance video from the area showed four people running away the car into the woods at the dead end of Old Tyme Avenue.

Deputies at the home found the man dead outside. A helicopter and K-9 units were called to search the area.

They found one suspect in the woods along Usina Road. Deputies believe the three other suspects may still be in the area.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to be aware when they leave their homes Thursday morning. Check your surroundings and make sure there is no one lurking around your property. Anyone who may see individuals wandering in the community near SR-16 and I-95, or who noticed vehicles driving around, looking to pickup three suspects is urged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.