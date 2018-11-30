Father injured in St. Augustine house fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A father was rushed to the hospital Friday when his home caught on fire.

Firefighters from the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the home on Cathedral Place, just north of King Street around 1:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the man's home. A family member who lives nearby noticed the fire and called 911.

Lloyd Cooper, came by the home as soon as he heard about the incident at his father's home. He says his father, Ernest Brown, Jr. is in his late 70s and was sleeping when the fire started.

Brown was taken to Flagler Hospital for smoke inhalation and his son believes his father will be okay.

The fire tore through the front of the home where his father was sleeping.

The damage is heartbreaking to see but Cooper says he's glad someone was able to get his out in time.

