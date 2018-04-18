Fight outside St. Augustine KFC caught on video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A week after video of a violent showdown between a Jacksonville McDonald's manager and customer went viral, new cellphone video surfaced showing a brawl outside a St. Augustine KFC.

The video was uploaded Tuesday to Facebook. It appears to show a group of people getting into it in the fast food restaurant's parking lot as others try unsuccessfully to break up the fight.

Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan, spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the incident is under investigation.

Mulligan said the agency has identified persons of interest in the case, but noted that investigators have yet to determine who the suspects are and which charges are appropriate.

Two men can be seen throwing punches at one another near the beginning of the recording. Later, one of the same men appears to slap a female employee as she intervenes.

The Facebook post reads, "Welcome to the Dawg" and has been viewed over 17,000 times and shared over 350 times. Multiple attempts to reach the poster were unsuccessful Wednesday.

