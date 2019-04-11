Flagler softball player severely injured during game

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Flagler College softball player is recovering in a North Carolina hospital after running into another player during a game last Sunday.

Junior Jaclyn Mijuskovic, who goes by Jackie, broke several bones in her face, had a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Her coach told news4Jax she underwent a successful surgery yesterday, but still has a long road ahead of her.

Jackie’s mom said despite what she’s been through, she’s still her smiling, joking self.

Jackie, the team’s catcher, is a junior in her third year on the Flagler College Softball team. The accident happened Sunday during their game at USC Aiken when she was going for a foul ball.

Her coach said they’ve taken this very hard because they’re all so close, but that they’re focusing on their games tomorrow and this weekend and are playing for Jackie.

Her coach says you couldn’t ask for a better player or person.

"She’s amazing," Kathryn Geouge, a Flagler College softball coach, said. "She has a ton of energy if you asked any of the girls that she’s always positive she’s the one they go to if they’re having a bad day to pump them up in the dugout great hustle all the time and she’s one of the hardest workers on the team."

Jackie’s coach said she’ll have to stay in the North Carolina hospital for another week before returning to Florida.

A GoFundMe account was set up by her family, but the money is not going to them

The family says they’re fortunate to be able to afford hospital expenses, so they’re asking for money to go towards the non-profit that is helping them with their stay.

