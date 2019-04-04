Get sticky this weekend at the Rhythm & Ribs Festival

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - The annual Rhythm & Ribs Festival kicks off this weekend at the St. Augustine Sunrise Rotary Club.

The three-day festival will feature award-winning BBQ, craft beer and live music from bands, such as Firewater Tent Revival and Badfish.

Admission is $10 at the gate Friday and Saturday and $5 all day Sunday (15 & Under – FREE). Or, if you're unwilling to wait for lines to die down, you can get a fast pass ticket for $100.

The fast pass includes unlimited admission all three days, access to fast lanes for BBQ and beer as well as air-conditioned restrooms. Plus you get six beer tokens and a festival T-shirt.

All proceeds will go to charities of Sunrise Rotary.

The event runs from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (April 5,6 and 7th).

Click HERE for more information.

(No Coolers, No Dogs, No Pets. Lawn Chairs and Blankets are allowed. No Tents, No Overnight Camping, No Overnight Parking.)

