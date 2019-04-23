Homeless man beaten to death in St. Augustine over 'dirty' campsite

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A homeless man faces a homicide charge in the beating death of another homeless man during what witnesses call a dispute over their St. Augustine campsite.

Jeremy Davis, 40, is accused of knocking Will Burrell out Sunday evening at a campsite in a wooded area near East 18th and Louise streets, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Officers answering a call about an assault shortly after 8 p.m. found Burrell unconscious in the woods with a bleeding, swollen face, police said. He was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Burrell died of his injuries about 6 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said Burrell and Davis had been sharing a campsite until things soured between them over how dirty it was. That’s when Burrell left and went to stay at a neighboring campsite.

At some point later on, Davis showed up at the neighboring campsite and attacked Burrell, punching and kicking him repeatedly until he lost consciousness, witnesses told police.

Davis was booked into the St. Johns County jail Monday evening on a charge of second-degree homicide, jail records show. He’s currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.